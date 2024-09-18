So many celeb couples and engagements! 2023 might’ve been a huge engagement year for stars, but 2024 is looking to be a huge one for weddings.

Keep reading to see all the couples that got engaged or have walked down the aisle in 2024.

One celebrity couple we at J-14 were particularly excited about this year, was that of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi‘s.

That’s right, multiple reports confirmed the two stars tied the knot in May 2024 during a secret ceremony in the United States.

“Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend,” a source told The Sun in an article posted on Friday, May 24. “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork.”

“It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows,” the insider added.

ICYMI, Millie announced that her boyfriend popped the question via Instagram in April 2023, with a photo of herself showing off a massive ring. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” the British star captioned her post. Jake, for his part, posted two photos alongside a caption that read, “Forever.”

The Stranger Things actress and the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi have been together since late 2021. Since their relationship began, they often post adorable photos of one another on Instagram, have vacationed together and attended multiple red carpet events, including the season 4 premiere of Stranger Things.

Another couple who tied the knot this year was Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge costars, Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz.

That’s right, the couple that played Marnie and Kal in the Disney sequel, got married on April 19.

“We had the most beautiful day of our dreams because of all of the incredible people below-we will be forever grateful for all their hard work,” Kimberly wrote via Instagram. “A huge thank you to our family & friends who celebrated with us and surrounded us with so much love.”

Click through the gallery below to see the couples who’ve said “I do” or plan to in 2024!

