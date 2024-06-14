Do you ever see a celebrity couple and immediately think “that makes sense” to yourself? Recently, we at J-14 have found ourselves admiring these stars who are seemingly with their perfect match! So, we decided to make a list of our own fav couples that just. make. sense.

It would be heinous to not begin with Tomdaya — a.k.a. Tom Holland and Zendaya. The couple met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, and had the ultimate friends-to-lovers relationship which lasted years.

“We are friends,” Zendaya told Variety in August 2017. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

However, in July 2021, it appeared that Tom and Zendaya had finally taken things to the next level.

At the time, photos obtained by Page Six seemingly confirmed their relationship. The Disney Channel alum and British actor were photographed in Tom’s car engaged in a passionate make-out session after an outing in Los Angeles. Their romantic press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home just a few months later only sealed the deal, and the two have since hard-launched one another on social media.

“The biggest way [she helped] is just companionship, you know, like two friends coming together, like experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same time, having a shoulder to cry on,” Tom told the Associated Press in December 2021 of his GF.

For her part, Zendaya most recently praised her boyfriend by how he handled skyrocketing fame after Spider-Man first premiered in an interview with Vogue in April 2024.

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight,” Zendaya told Vogue in a cover story for the May 2024 British and American issues.“One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man,” she said of her longtime beau. “I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.”

Tomdaya may be making you “aw,” but there’s so many other celebs who we think are perfect for one another. Scroll through our gallery to uncover them all!

