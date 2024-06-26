So many random celebrities have coupled up this year which we never even could have predicted — from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco to Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan. They’re not the only ones we were shocked to hear about, either! Keep reading for a guide to all the celebrity couples we definitely did *not* see coming in 2024.

First we must begin with the “Please Please Please” of it all. Sabrina is usually super private about her romantic life, which is why fans were so shocked when she not only posed with her rumored beau at red carpet events, but that she had him star in her music video! Talk about a hard launch.

The Disney alum starred alongside Barry in the “Please Please Please” music video back in June 2024, which nearly broke the internet. Sabrina plays an adoring girlfriend to a man who is in constant trouble with the law (Barry). Throughout the video, Barry’s character endeavors in illegal activity as Sabrina watches on in annoyance. After getting arrested for a second time, the “Espresso” singer ends the video with taping his mouth shut and sealing it with a kiss. Iconique.

During an interview with Vogue, Sabrina opened up about the video’s premise.

“I ended the last video getting arrested, so naturally I thought it would be satisfying to start the ‘Please, please, please’ video in jail,” she told Vogue. “I liked the idea of falling in love with a convict and being shocked and embarrassed every time he commits crimes. I was sooo lucky to get Barry Keoghan in the video cause he is just magic on screen.”

Sabrina and Barry had been romantically linked since the beginning of 2024, and have since hard-launched their relationship on social media following the music video drop.

Another couple who took over our social media feeds this year has been Selena and Benny. While the two originally hard-launched their romance in 2023, the couple continue to make headlines with their public displays of affection, and we’re obsessed.

“I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone,” she told TIME Magazine in May 2024 of her love life before Benny Blanco entered the picture.

“It just happens when you least expect it.”

Speaking of unexpected — scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the random celebrity couples of 2024.

