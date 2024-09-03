Welcome to Hollywood, where celebrity couples with notable age differences seem more common than those with matching birth years! It’s fascinating how many famous duos span a wide range of ages, sometimes decades apart. While there’s nothing inherently wrong about age gaps — after all, age is merely a number — it’s interesting how infrequently we encounter couples who were born in the same year. However, a few pairs in the celebrity world do share this rarity, and some of them might just surprise you!

Keep reading for a list of celebrity couples who are born the same year.

Celebrity relationships with significant age differences often attract their fair share of scrutiny, regardless of their longevity. For example, consider the relationships of Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber or Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Did you know both of these pairs have more than a decade separating their ages?

One such couple who have captured public attention due to their shared birth year is Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge. Their fans are also especially “Obsessed” with their romance, since both of their previous (and rumored!) romantic partners were more than a couple of years older.

The pair first made headlines when they were spotted together in London in October 2023, and their appearances continued throughout the remainder of the year. Their relationship was solidified when they made their red carpet debut in August 2024, with Olivia accompanying Louis to the Venice Film Festival.

Sharing a birth year often means that these couples have similar life experiences and cultural touchpoints. They might have grown up with the same pop culture references and even share the same generational milestones. Some of these pairs are so close in age that their birthdays could be celebrated together with joint parties.

Scroll through our gallery below to uncover a few more celebrity couples who, like Olivia and Louis, enjoy the advantage of being born in the same year.

