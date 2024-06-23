In the ever-evolving landscape of celebrity romance, some couples are rewriting the rules with their striking age differences! Take, for instance, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber — or of, course, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. You may not have realized it, but both of those couples have over a 10-year age gap between them. Keep reading for a guide to all the current celeb couples with a pretty sizable age gap.

We have to start with Blake and Ryan, who have been Hollywood’s fav A-list couple for years. Now married with four children, the two first met while on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 — while Ryan was 34 and Blake was 23.

Upon meeting, the two became quick friends until things turned romantic one year later.

“We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends,” Ryantold Jess Cagle on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Deadpool special in 2016.

In fact, things didn’t turn romantic until they went on a double date … with other people.

“About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single, we went on a double date — she was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl — and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across,” he revealed.

For her part, the Gossip Girl actress gushed over her husband during a speech at the prestigious American Cinematheque Awards in November 2022.

“This man, he has contributed so much to the world’s most international happiness with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths in his scripts,” she said.

Blake also highlighted Ryan’s dedication to their family life. “And now I am his home, and our girls are his home,” she continued. “And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it’s from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover more celebrities with pretty large age gaps.

