Never forgotten. 2022 has brought some heartbreaking celebrity deaths.

News broke on January 9 that Bob Saget, who was famously known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House, had died at age 65. At the time, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed his death via Twitter.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the social media post read. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Following the news, celebrities paid tribute to the late comedian. Pete Davidson, for one, released a heartfelt statement honoring Bob. Since the Saturday Night Live star doesn’t have social media, he posted the note via his friend Dave Sirius‘ Instagram page.

“Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet,” Pete shared on January 9. “When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can — connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was OK. I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family.”

Some Full House cast members also took to social media and penned tributes dedicated to their late costar.

“I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye,” Candace Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Bob sharing a hug. “35 years wasn’t long enough.”

John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the show, reacted to his longtime friend’s passing in a Twitter post.

I am broken. I am gutted,” the Big Shot star wrote. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Hours after the news of his death, Bobs’ family released a statement to Us Weekly.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” they shared. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Scroll through our gallery to see which other stars we’ve lost in 2022.

