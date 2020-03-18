There’s no doubt about it, the “Flip The Switch” challenge has totally taken TikTok by storm, even celebrities are trying it out! Yep, that’s right, stars like Camila Cabello, Logan Paul, Cameron Dallas and more have taken to the social media app, grabbed their friends (or significant others) and flipped the switch.

For those who don’t know, these fan-favorite TikTok videos usually include two people. One dances along to the beginning of Drake‘s song “Nonstop,” while the other holds their phone. When the rapper starts singing the opening lyric, “Look, I just flipped a switch (flipped, flipped),” the lights turn off, and when they’re switched back on, the two participants have switched places (and clothes) so they can literally “flip the switch.”

Originally started by TikTok famous couple, Bella and Dallin Lambert, this challenge has quickly become a new viral craze and people are obsessed. But nothing’s better than when two celebs step onto the TikTok scene and make their own “Flip The Switch” video. Scroll through our gallery to see all the famous names who have taken on this epic challenge.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.