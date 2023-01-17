Celebrities love to change up their image — whether it’s the Kardashians’ love of switching from blonde to brunette to back again, stars wearing wigs to fit a red carpet look or shaving their hair off completely (we’re looking at you, Dixie D’Amelio), celebs love to shock audiences with their new looks — and 2023 looks no different!

One star who has already transformed her look is Dove Cameron, who debuted red hair on her birthday in January. The Disney channel alum is also known for her hair transformation in 2022, when she made the dramatic switch from icy blonde to black.

During an interview with E! News at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August, the singer — who was previously known for her platinum blonde hair — explained why she decided to become a brunette.

“I genuinely felt like dyeing my hair was a total identity shift for me,” she explained. “I have so much genuine, emotional pain attached to being a blonde. When I dyed my hair, it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt I always had to be,” she continued. “I feel like I have more fun now, and I feel more in touch with myself.”

“It’s wild how something as small as a hair color can do that for us,” the songstress added.

Back in May 2022, Dove opened up in an emotional post on Instagram about “identity,” sharing that she was “struggling” with “the concept of self, my inner relationship to who I know myself to be and my outer perceivable self who I feel I have never known but other people seem to.” She explained that she feels pulled towards “no identity at all,” and is worried she will never be able to find “a rhythm in this job where perception is on of the major cornerstones. The “boyfriend” singer continued, “I don’t know if I’ve ever slowed down enough to learn who I am outside of fight, flight or freeze. But the self finds ways of showing up anyway, trickling in enough to hint at who we might be if we didn’t feel we had to be everything but the self.” Scroll through the gallery to see all of the celebrity hair transformations of 2023 so far.

