Who knew?! Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez aren’t the only stars who have a mutual ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd. However, the famous ladies have made headlines with their friendship following their respective splits from the “Starboy” musician.

Now, there’s no bad blood between the Disney Channel alum and the model. In fact, Selena called Bella her “girl crush” in a February 2023 social media post. How did they overcome the past drama?

“Selena’s upset that Bella still holds a grudge against her. Yes, she hooked up with The Weeknd while the model was still with him, but that was years ago,” a source explained to In Touch in November 2019. “Bella sees things differently though — Selena broke girl code, which is not cool.”

Bella dated The Weeknd on and off from 2015 to 2019. During one of their multiple splits, he briefly went public with Selena from January to October 2017. At the time, Bella and Selena seemed to have some beef online, which fans speculated after the ladies unfollowed each other on social media. While it appears they’ve since made amends, neither Bella nor Selena has spoken publicly about their friendship status.

Another famous face with tons of mutual exes is Jacob Elordi. The Euphoria star has been romantically linked to Joey King, Zendaya, Kaia Gerber and Olivia Jade.

He and Joey were together amid their Kissing Booth fame. However, when they split November 2018, the duo still had some Netflix movies to make together, which was a “crazy” moment.

“It was a wild experience, but honestly, it was a really beautiful time because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor, I grew as a person,” Joey shared on the “Mood with Lauren Elizabeth” podcast in October 2019, noting that it was “fine” and “good” to have to kiss her ex-boyfriend on camera.

“I am very much, like, a frickin’ huge fan of The Kissing Booth,” she continued. “I’m a fan of how it resonated with the world and it resonated with me. So going back and doing that and making the sacrifice, obviously, that everyone is thinking about — I’m not outwardly addressing, but what I’m kinda on the sly addressing — making those sacrifices was totally worth it.”

