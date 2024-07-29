Ariana, what are you doing here? The 2024 Olympics hasn’t just been a ground for athletes, but also Hollywood stars! From Ariana Grande to Emma Chamberlain, to say the the global sporting event has been star-studded would be an understatement.

Keep reading to see photos of all the celebrity attendees here.

First, we must start with Ariana and her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo.

Before the grand soirée by the River Seine, Ariana and Cynthia — our very own Glinda and Elphaba for the upcoming Wicked movie musical — strolled the red carpet together by the Eiffel Tower, hand in hand, on Friday, July 26.

Ariana, 31, shimmered like a dream in a custom baby pink duchess silk satin dress. The midi-length gown featured a playful drop waist and a charming bow, complemented by a matching bow in her hair and delicate white silk gloves. She completed the look with light pink pointed-toe heels, all crafted by Thom Browne.

Cynthia, 37, embraced her Elphaba essence in a striking emerald-green strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline. Her ensemble was topped off with a chic wide-brimmed hat and pointed-toe heels. Adorning herself with Roberto Coin jewels, she showcased a collection of gold bracelets and rings, and her ultra-long nails added a perfect touch of enchantment.

Since landing their Wicked roles, the duo has embraced their pink and green theme with style, and their February appearance at the 2024 Super Bowl was no exception. For the big game, they turned heads in custom sequin Louis Vuitton football jerseys, each proudly displaying their character names on the back.

Cynthia’s jersey dazzled in shades of green with a touch of pink, while Grande’s rocked the reverse color scheme, showcasing the undeniable bond between their characters. They both styled their jerseys with sky-high black boots and matching jackets, each adding their unique twist.

Their outfits were a nod to the premiere of the movie musical’s first trailer, which aired during the big game on CBS. Fans can look forward to Wicked: Part 1, hitting theaters on November 22.

Ariana and Cynthia weren’t the only A-listers at the Olympics! Scroll through our gallery to see all the celebrities who have been spotted at the 2024 Olympics.

