Going under the knife. Noah Centineo updated fans with pictures from a hospital bed after getting his tonsils removed in January 2021.

“Got my tonsils taken out two days ago,” the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor wrote on Instagram. “Goodbye chronic tonsillitis and strep throat. I hope you enjoyed your free stay for the last seven years.”

Along with his photos, Noah also uploaded a short video from his hospital stay. “All done,” he said before pointing the camera into his mouth, showing fans his lack of tonsils. This isn’t the first time the Netflix heartthrob has posted a series of photos and videos from the hospital. In November 2019, Noah posted Instagram Stories clips after getting knee surgery to repair the damage done after dislocating his knee during a basketball game.

Other than Noah, stars like Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Joshua Bassett, Charli D’Amelio, Selena Gomez and more have opened up about their past surgeries. From kidney transplants to nose surgeries, scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of them all.

