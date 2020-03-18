Ever since it was released in 2017, TikTok has become the internet’s latest obsession. For those who missed it, the app is a video-sharing social networking service, and everyone cannot get enough of it! Even the celebrities have joined in on the fun! That’s right, Hollywood’s biggest stars have made TikTok accounts of their own, and the videos they have posted are pretty epic so far.

Take Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens, for example. They recently shared clips of themselves dancing and singing to the High School Musical song “We’re All In This Together,” and it made fans pretty emotional, TBH. What about Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson? Their TikTok videos have everyone on the internet talking these days. Oh, and let’s not forget the time the Jonas Brothers reenacted an old Camp Rock scene on the app!

They’re not the only ones. Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and tons more have all also posted some pretty epic content on TikTok recently. Over here at J-14, we know it could be hard to keep up with it all, which is why we went ahead and made you guys a complete guide to all the stars who are using the app. We even rounded up all of their usernames for you, so get ready to hit that follow button!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the celebrities who are using TikTok.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.