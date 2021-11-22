Leaving them hanging! Even celebrities have experienced being “ghosted” in a relationship.

Throughout their time in the spotlight, some stars have admitted to using dating apps to find love, but only a few have gotten real about being ghosted by a possible romantic suitor. Lily Collins, for one, may have tied the knot with Charlie McDowell in September 2021, but before finding love, she had some hard times in the dating department.

“I’ve been ghosted more times than I care to admit,” the Emily In Paris star told Glamour U.K. in December 2018. “There are times when I’ve [been on dates and] thought we had a great time and then I’ve never heard from the guy again. Sometimes that happens after one date, a couple of dates or one month. I would prefer people to be honest with me, as I live like that. I don’t think it will be something I can ever figure out. The good thing is that we all have the same issues.”

While Lily’s ghosting experiences happened with dates, Shawn Mendes was actually ghosted by a fellow celebrity!

During an April 2019 appearance on the “David’s Out For A Good Time” podcast, Bebe Rexha admitted to ghosting the “In My Blood” songstress after the Grammy Awards that same year. As the story goes, the songstress ran into Shawn on the red carpet that night and promised to invite him to a party after the ceremony. But, Bebe never ended up inviting him.

“I don’t think I ever texted him,” she said, noting that she’s notorious for forgetting to respond to messages. “People text me and might not get a response for like two days. Then I’ll flood them with 80,000 responses. People will get mad when I don’t respond. But I will only truly respond to my mom, sometimes not even, and I’ll get in so much trouble.”

Going back to the Shawn story, the “Meant to Be” musician made it clear that the Canadian crooner doesn’t always respond to her either! Bebe defended herself, saying, “He’s also not the greatest texter, FYI.”

Bebe isn’t the only celebs who has ghosted Shawn! Billie Eilish forgot to respond to a message from the Wonder musician too.

“Shawn Mendes texted me but I didn’t respond,” the “Bad Guy” songstress said during an interview with YouTube’s First We Feast in March 2019. Shawn, for his part, responded to the news via Twitter, writing, “LOL wow.”

