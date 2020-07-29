Love is in the air for Chantel Jeffries and Drew Taggart! Yep, five months after they first sparked romance rumors, the model took to Instagram and confirmed their romance with a PDA-filled picture.

For those who missed it, the 27-year-old shared two photos of herself snuggled up to her bae on Monday, July 27. In the first, Chantel smooched The Chainsmokers‘ singer with her arms wrapped around his neck, and in the second, she rested her head on his shoulder.

As fans know, the two were first linked together back in February when Chantel posted a series of photos that showed herself partying in Miami, Florida, alongside the EDM duo — which is comprised of Drew and Alex Pall. Since then, they have been spotted out together in Los Angeles multiple times. According to Us Weekly, in June, the pair was even photographed on a double date.

Before going public with Drew, Chantel has been linked to some other pretty famous faces. In 2018, sources told Us Weekly that she was “definitely dating” The Weeknd after they were spotted together at Coachella that same year. At the time, the insider said the romance was “new and nothing crazy serious” and added that the two had “dated years ago.” They also said that the DJ and “The Hills” singer were “seeing if they can make it work.”

In 2014, she was also linked to Justin Bieber. That’s right, fans first started to speculate that Justin and Chantel were dating after they were spotted spending a lot of time with one another. At the time, they even went on vacation to Panama together, and the model was also by his side when he rang in his 20th birthday. Things fizzled out after that, but the two sent the internet into a frenzy when they rekindled their love two years later in 2016. They were photographed on a movie date after his New York City concert in July 2016, and according to E! News, they had secretly been dating for months.

As for Drew, he dated model Meredith Mickelson in 2018 and was linked to Haley Rowe in 2016 until they split in October 2017.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.