She can really do it all! Did you know Chappell Roan originally wanted to be an actress? That’s right, pop music’s newest princess, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, tried to make it in Hollywood before turning to music.

Keep reading for everything we know about her short-lived acting career.

Is Chappell Roan an Actress?

Chappell revealed that the only reason she got into music, was because she wanted to be an actress, first!

“I originally started doing music because I wanted to get my foot in the door for acting, and then I moved to Los Angeles, and I was like, ‘F–k that,'” she told Interview magazine in August 2024.

It seems she didn’t appear in any movies or shows prior to music, looking at her IMDb page.

Would Chappell Roan Ever Act Again?

The success of Chappell’s music career is apparently turning heads in Hollywood, as she told Bowen Yang for Interview magazine that she’s been getting acting offers in recent months.

However, the Missouri native revealed she turned them all down for one reason: “I say this with peace, and love, and blessings. Actors are f–king crazy.”

“I get so freaked out by film people,” Chappell said. “I’ve been asked in the past couple of weeks, like, ‘You want the lead in XYZ?’ and I’m like, ‘No’ … Literally, no.'”

“The industry is legitimately so scary, and it is so out of my control,” she continued. “I can put out music whenever I want. I don’t have to wait for a casting director to be like, ‘It would be great if we cast you, and then we’ll decide your schedule for the next three months.’”

While Chappell’s turning down acting offers for now, she also hinted that Hollywood isn’t completely off the table.

For example, she said that a potential acting gig “would have to be really specific and really silly. I would maybe do a cameo.”

“I’ve been trained how to act, but it’s the most stressful thing in the world to me,” she added. “I would rather get arrested because I know how to operate myself in jail … Yeah. It would really have to be the right thing and the right timing.”

