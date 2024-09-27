Chappell Roan has canceled several shows amid her controversial political statements over the last week.

On Friday, September 27, the 26-year-old singer announced she would be cancelling her performances at the All Things Go festival in New York City on Saturday, Sept. 28 and in DC on Sunday, Sept. 29 in order to focus on her mental health.

“I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it,” Chappell said in a statement posted on her Instagram Stories. “I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox.”

In a statement shared to X, the All Things Go festival said it was important for fans “to remember that health and well-being always comes first.”

“All Things Go strongly supports artists prioritizing their well-being and we ask our community to rally around Chappell Roan with love and understanding,” the statement read. “Let’s continue to show the world that music fans support not just the art, but the artists themselves.”

Chappell’s latest cancellations come days after posting several controversial videos on TikTok regarding her political stance on the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

First, she received backlash for saying that she wouldn’t endorse either candidate, but later clarified that she isn’t voting for Donald Trump.

Following the post, she faced backlash for not explicitly endorsing Kamala Harris. In another TikTok, she clarified that she would vote for the Vice President.

“I don’t agree with a lot of what is going on with policies. Honestly, f–k the policies of the right — but also f–k some of the policies on the left. That’s why I can’t endorse,” Chappell said. “That’s why I can’t put my entire name, my entire project behind one. There is no way I can stand behind some of the left’s completely transphobic and completely genocidal views. So, yeah, there are huge problems on both. You know what is right and wrong, and so do I.”

