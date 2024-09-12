Chappell Roan did what she had to do at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. The songstress made her red carpet debut at the award show on Wednesday, September 11, and we can’t get over the extravagant look. Keep scrolling to see photos of Chappell’s look!

The 26-year-old singer, a.k.a. your favorite artist’s favorite artist, made her VMAs stage debut on Wednesday, and absolutely crushed it.

She stunned wearing a gorgeous see-through look with nails — and a sword — that could literally kill.

ICYMI, Chappell has become pop music’s biggest thing this year — selling out shows, culminating huge audience turnouts at popular festivals such as Coachella, Boston Calling and Gov Ball.

The “Good Luck, Babe!” songstress began building her music career a decade ago before she propelled into superstardom. During an Interview profile from August 2024, the Missouri native spoke about her sudden rise to fame.

“I don’t know anyone who’s going through this, personally. The biggest thing has been getting recognized, and just feeling not myself. And touring, it’s all-consuming. I’ve never given a f–k about the charts or being on the radio, but it’s so crazy how industry people are taking me more seriously than before. I’m like, ‘I’ve been doing this the whole time, bitch.’”

She continued, “Like, my career doesn’t mean anything more now that I have a charting album and song. If anything, I’m just like, ‘F–k you guys for not seeing what actually matters.’ A chart is so fleeting. Everyone leaves the charts. I’m just like, ‘This is giving valedictorian.’”

