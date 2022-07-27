Charles Melton and Chase Sui Wonders are the newest couple in Hollywood! The pair went Instagram official in July 2022, but have been rumored to be dating since January 2022. Keep reading to uncover their entire relationship timeline.

Many Riverdale fans were shocked to hear Charles moved on since his last relationship with ex Camila Mendes ended in early 2022. The Riverdale costars confirmed their relationship back in October 2018 much to fans’ delight. “I’m not a private person,” Camila explained to Teen Vogue in May 2019 when discussing her relationship. “I don’t like hiding. But the more I get used to this lifestyle the more I reevaluate what I want to share and what I don’t.”

Fans started to speculate that Charles and Camila split in March 2022 — the same month he was spotted out with Chase in public for the first time. Paparazzi caught the two walking together in New York City, and, at the time, an insider told E! News that they “kept close” and “appeared to be comfortable with one another.”

Fast forward to April 2022, Charles and Chase were seen cozying **UP in New York City in photos obtained by E! News. The pictures showed Charles planting a kiss on Chase’s cheek. Three months later, the couple went Instagram official with a photo of the two getting close at a baseball game.

“I think in a sense I’m a little more cognizant about what I say or do now, but as far as what I decide to post on my social media, it’s my choice to show these parts of my life,” Charles told Hunger in March 2019. “If people want to spend their time going out of their way to find out something else about me that maybe I didn’t want to share, then that’s on you – go work for the FBI. It can get crazy though.”

Charles’ new girlfriend Chase is an actress, director and screenwriter most well known for her role in the TV show Generation and the 2022 horror comedy movie Bodies Bodies Bodies. She directed a Vogue China short film called “Wake,” starring Charles in January 2022 which is probably where the two originally met.

In December 2021, Chase wrote on Instagram, “Honored to work with VOGUEfilm & @voguechina to direct a little movie flanked by the most brilliant friends and collaborators. Big love n big gratitude for this project and this squad–both close to the heart. Stay tooooned.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Charles and Chase’s complete relationship timeline.

