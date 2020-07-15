Get ready to see Charli and Dixie D’Amelio like never before! Yep, there’s been rumors circulating for weeks now that the sisters are gearing up to drop a brand new reality show about them and their family, and now, they have confirmed that “there are some things in the works.”

“We definitely hope so, and there are some things in the works. I’m just excited for people to see more of our family dynamic — that’s really what makes us who we are,” Charli told Cosmopolitan in a new interview. “We are super close as a family, so that’s something I’d love to bring more light to and just have fun with it. That would be exciting, and I really hope it does happen.”

Previously, the TikTok star said it would be “super fun” to star in her very own series.

“For people to kind of see what goes on when we’re not just posting TikToks. I feel like no one really gets to see, but, people are always talking about how they think our family dynamic is pretty cool,” the 16-year-old influencer explained to Entertainment Tonight. “They love when we go live, so that’s super fun. I mean, it’s really whatever helps us showcase what we’re really like. Because people only really see us, like, dancing or lip syncing to songs. So, it’s really fun. Maybe try some new things.”

Her dad, Marc, has also revealed to the outlet, “We’re figuring out all that stuff right now. This has all kinda happened all really quickly. But we think if we’re gonna do it, we’ll go all in with it. And like Charli said, let everyone get to know us a little bit more closely. So, we’re in the process of working it out right now.”

This needs to happen, like, ASAP!

