Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have landed at Lulus!

The social media stars and sisters launched their newest collaboration between their shoe brand D’Amelio Footwear and clothing brand Lulus, celebrating the new partnership at Lulus’ Melrose shop on Saturday, July 28.

J-14 had the opportunity to talk with the sisters, where they opened up about the collab, focusing on the D’Amelio brands and Charli’s obsession with Love Island (because, same). Keep reading for our exclusive interview.

“I think the idea, kind of behind the D’Amelio brands, and launching these businesses is to give us an opportunity to be on the other side [of creating],” Dixie told J-14 exclusively.

Expanding upon Lulus’ successful “Lulus loves” capsule collections, the “Lulus Loves: D’Amelio Footwear” capsule features a limited edition footwear collection, blending Lulus’ timeless and feminine style with the dynamic presence of the D’Amelio sisters and their sought after footwear line.

“We lost so much creativity by being on just the creator side,” Dixie continued. “So now, owning the business and being there start to finish, we really got to see what goes into it and also have full control of things that we’re putting out. And I think that’s why we really love it.”

Charli agreed with her sister’s sentiments, explaining that working on their own brands has been “super exciting” and that they “love” being able to explore “the fashion space and every aspect of that.”

As for what else the girls have been up to this summer? Dixie says a lot of “hanging out.”

“I feel like the summer’s gone by really, really fast,” Charli added, “I spent a lot of time back in Connecticut, which is nice.”

Along with hanging out, Charli also revealed her newest obsession (as well as the entire internet’s): Love Island US.

“I was back home and my friends were like, ‘You have to watch [it].’ I was like, ‘Guys, I don’t like watch reality TV like that,'” she recalled. “Oh my God, once I started I was obsessed. I think it’s so fun.”

As for who she was rooting for on the most recent season?

“I love Leah [Kateb]. I love PPG. Those are the girls,” Charli exclaimed. “But Serena [Page] and Kordell [Beckham], I think a hundred percent deserve that win. They’re just so cute together and I’m so obsessed with them.”

Dixie said of her sister’s newest obsession, “I’ve never seen you so excited.”

Reporting done by Jade Boren.

