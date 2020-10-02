Get ready to learn more about TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio! The dynamic sibling duo is releasing a podcast called “2 Chix,” according to Variety.

Fans will have the opportunity “to really discover who Charli & Dixie D’Amelio are as individuals, daughters, sisters, friends and stars,” the publication reported.

It was first reported that the sisters have teamed up with podcast network Ramble by the The Hollywood Reporter in May. At the time, the publication said that the show will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at Charli and Dixie’s sibling dynamic and the popular topic consuming their every day lives.

“We’re so excited to share what’s happening with us and our family since this all started,” the girls said in a joint statement at the time. “Most of what we share is less than a minute long — usually seconds — so it’s actually gonna be fun to be able to talk with our fans and break down everything going on in our lives, and we’re excited to be part of the Ramble family.”

Ramble chief content officer Chris Corcoran also dished on the collaboration with Charli and Dixie, saying, “Their incredibly infectious, engaging, creative and entertaining personalities will come to life in a new way for their millions of fans on this podcast, and we are ecstatic about launching this new platform together.”

Now, there’s so much more information on “2 Chix” and we can’t wait to listen. Scroll through our gallery for all the details.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.