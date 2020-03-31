Here’s Why Fans Are Convinced That Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson Broke Up

There might be some trouble in paradise for TikTok famous couple Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson. Yep, that’s right, fans are convinced that the teens have officially split up and gone their separate ways following the release of Josh Richards diss track, which seemingly accused Chase of cheating on Charli.

All the drama started on March 20, when Josh — a fellow TikTok star — took to YouTube and uploaded a song called “Still Softish.” In the new tune, he seemingly made reference to the fact that Chase was talking to other girls while saying he was with Charli.

“This is to tell all of your fans you still be f**king with girls. Telling people Charli’s your world,” the song lyrics read.

Naturally, the internet went wild and fans of the viral couple didn’t know what to believe. And when Charli seemingly hinted at a breakup between her and Chase via Twitter, it fueled speculation even more. The 15-year-old retweeted two posts from an account called @BreakUpQuotes on March 27, a week after the cheating allegations hit the web, and her followers were quick to assume that the cryptic messages were directed toward Chase.

Charli nor Chase have yet to address the cheating or breakup rumors further.

For those who don’t know, the two stars are just two of a 19 member social media squad that’s been taking TikTok by storm lately, called the Hype House. Fans were quick to become obsessed with their young love as the pair was frequently posting PDA-filled videos and pics all over social media. Before they went Instagram official in January 2020, the two teens had been spotted holding hands in public. A video of Charli and Chase kissing on New Year’s Eve even went viral shortly after it was posted to Instagram gossip account TikTokRoom.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight from February 2020, Chase dished on their rumored romance, set the record straight on where they stand and said that they are “very exclusive.”

“I’m taking it as slow as humanly possible before I pop the question [of asking her to be my girlfriend],” he revealed at the time. “But we are very exclusive and very into each other.”

