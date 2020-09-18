Congratulations are in order for Charli D’Amelio because the TikTok star is an official Guinness World Record title holder! The internet sensation, 16, shared a snapshot of the 2021 Guinness Book of World Records page featuring her name in an Instagram Stories video on Thursday, September 17.

What did Charli win for? Being the most followed female on TikTok, of course!

“This is crazy,” she captioned the since-expired clip, which showed off a blurb that chronicled her rise to fame on the app.

“Charli D’Amelio (USA) became the first person with 50 million TikTok followers on April 22, 2020. By April 30, she had 52,037,851 fans. She reached the top spot in just 10 months, having begun uploading dance clips to the video platform in summer 2019,” the book reads, according to her video. Now, the dancer has racked up over 86 million followers on TikTok.

Previously, Charli was a member of the Hype House influencer squad that’s been taking the internet by storm. Since her rise to fame, she joined Bebe Rexha onstage when she opened for the Jonas Brothers in November 2019, acted in a Super Bowl commercial and attended Paris Fashion Week in February 2020, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March 2020 and has since become the new face of Hollister alongside her sister, Dixie. But that’s not all! The dynamic social media siblings also dropped a makeup line in collaboration with Morphe in July and have been teasing a reality show about their family for months.

When she chatted with Variety about her whirlwind rise to stardom, Charli said she doesn’t consider herself famous.

“I consider myself a normal teenager that a lot of people watch for some reason. I mean, it doesn’t make sense in my head, but I’m working on understanding it,” she told the publication in August. “It’s really crazy to see how TikTokers are being able to do all of this amazing stuff.”

