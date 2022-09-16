Finding love on TikTok! Charli D’Amelio‘s relationship history is full of fellow internet stars and surprising romances.

The influencer started dating Landon Barker — son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker — in June and were photographed holding hands in New York City. Later that summer, the duo took things to Instagram, making their relationship public. How did the two first meet? Charli credits the relationship to her sister, Dixie D’Amelio.

“It was actually just through my sister,” the D’Amelio Show star told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022. “Dixie’s always making sure that I’m in the loop on everything and it just kind of happened out of nowhere.”

Charli went on to call Landon “sweet,” before getting real about her feelings on public romances. “I think for a long time it was really difficult but now I kind of live life first and think about what people are going to say after,” she shared during her ET interview.

In September 2022, it was announced that Charli would be competing on Dancing With the Stars, and she said that Landon will be by her side for the whole journey.

“Landon knows that I’m doing this. He’s with me every step of the way throughout this journey. [His dad] Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, I told them about it, and they were super excited as well,” Charli told Us Weekly at the time. “I think, overall, it’s just going to be really fun and I have a very great group around me. Landon is awesome. So I’m glad he’s gonna be there supporting me.”

Prior to dating Landon, the Connecticut native had a high-profile romance with Chase Hudson, otherwise known as Lil Huddy. They dated on and off from December 2019 to April 2020, when they publicly revealed that they had split. Following the breakup, Charli and Chase stayed close. However, it wasn’t ever clear if they reconciled their relationship.

“Having a public relationship is hard. My relationship with Charli was publicized everywhere,” Chase said of his and Charli’s past relationship during Netflix’s Hype House series, which premiered in January 2022. “What really starts to take a toll on you is just the way that you’re judged. … It’s like hard to keep yourself together all the time when people have a thought or a tweet. It constantly stressed us out.”

Scroll through the gallery for a breakdown of Charli's dating life.

