She does it all! Charli D’Amelio is adding jewelry designer to her already impressive resume. The TikTok star teamed up with Pura Vida to create her own collection of five colorful bracelets that embody the 16-year-old’s inspirational life motto: “All Smiles Here.”

“I’ve always been a fan of Pura Vida and was so excited when they asked me to create my own collection.” Charli told J-14 exclusively when chatting about her collaboration, noting that the brand has “fun, simple ways for me to add on to my everyday looks.”

As for her inspiration behind the collection (which retails at $45 for the full Charli D’Amelio Pack), it was “important” to Charli that she spread a “positive message with this collab.”

“I also wanted to create something that I would genuinely wear and that my friends would love too,” she explained. “For me, having fun with my clothing and accessories always helps me to feel good, so I wanted to share this with my community by adding lots of colors and beads, and making my pack feel happy!”

Of course, with bright pink, blue and yellow bracelets, the entire collection is perfect for the coming summer months.

“The bracelets are so light I don’t even feel like I’m wearing jewelry!” Charli gushed. “I designed my pack to have upbeat, summery colors that are perfect for the beach, pool, or BBQ with friends. You can either wear my full pack and twin with me, or you can pick and choose which pieces you want to match your style. I never take mine off!”

One way the brunette beauty added her own personal mark on this Pura Vida pack was with the inclusion of her personal mantra as a reminder to fans.

“I want my fans to remember that even if you are having a bad day, it’s important to stay positive and do things that make you feel good,” Charli told J-14. “My favorite item is the engraved bracelet that says ‘All Smiles Here’ because it reminds me to stay positive every time I look down at my wrist, and I want my fans to smile each time they look at their bracelets too!”

Along with her bracelet as a physical reminder of positivity, Charli also said her support system — “my family and friends” — is what allows her to keep her head held high during the tough times. “I surround myself with people who support me and are there for me,” she explained. “It’s definitely extremely important to find those people in your life because they’re the ones who will be there for you when you’re down and will lift you up no matter what.”

To celebrate the release of her Pura Vida collaboration, Charli also kicked off the #ShowUsYourHappy TikTok Challenge. The social media star encouraged her millions of followers to take part with a short clip showing how she appreciates the simple things in life. She gave fans glimpse at a few daily activities she loves, including doing her makeup and petting her dog!

“I love seeing people taking part in the challenge and making it their own,” Charli gushed. “It’s so fun to see all of the creative ways that people turn this simple challenge into something fun and exciting!”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.