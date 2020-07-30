Before they became total BFFs, Charli D’Amelio was “scared” of James Charles. Yep, during a recent YouTube video, the 16-year-old opened up about her fear of meeting the YouTube star.

While collaborating with the makeup mogul and her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, the TikTok sensation recounted the story of the first time she ever talked to James. As it turned out, she actually ignored his Instagram direct messages three separate times before responding!

“I was scared of you. I’ve been watching you since I was like… for a very long time,” she explained. “I told my parents when you had DM’d me, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what to say, I’m scared.'”

She went on to say that James was one of the first big internet stars who reached out to work with her and it made her “nervous.”

“I was just really, really nervous and I didn’t know what to say because you were one of the first people to reach out and be like, ‘Hey, let’s collab,’ that I’ve watched for a long time.” Charli added. “I was just super, super scared and just didn’t know what to say… I was terrified, I still am.”

After she told the whole story, James said he thought she “hated” him and that’s why she ignored him. Thankfully, they ended up clearing the air and collaborated shortly after.

As fans know, the two influencers teamed up for a YouTube video back in March, and ever since then, they’ve been total friendship goals. Following their epic video, Charli even opened up about the important lesson James taught her.

“I have learned so much from every person I’ve met,” the social media star explained to TigerBeat in an interview. “My friend Madi Monroe, she’s taught me how to just be so confident in myself that your confidence makes other people feel better. Maddison Beer, she teaches me how to believe in myself no matter what I’m doing. James Charles, he teaches me how to just be the best person that I can be.”

