Since Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker confirmed their relationship, they have been blessing our social media feeds with their love! Keep reading to uncover the couple’s cutest PDA moments.

Charli and Landon were first spotted leaving Landon’s concert together on June 14, 2022. At the time, a source told J-14 the two are “in the early stages of dating, they are enjoying getting to know each other.”

Since then, the pair have showcased their love all over social media. Landon referred to Charli as his “super hot cool awesome girlfriend” on an August 2022 Instagram Story after she spoke publicly about their romance for the first time. “He’s just very sweet,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Additionally, Charli revealed that Landon has been with her “every step of the way throughout this journey,” following the news that Charli would be starring in Dancing With the Stars.

“I think, overall, it’s just going to be really fun and I have a very great group around me. Landon is awesome. So I’m glad he’s gonna be there supporting me.” Charli told Us Weekly in September 2022. “It’s been three days of rehearsal, so it hasn’t been too much. But he’s excited for me. He can see the improvement in just three days hopefully [and] he’s always super sweet whenever I’m excited about something.”

Even more, when Charli made her DWTS debut on September 19, Landon was in the audience supporting his GF! He later posted a screenshot of Charli’s performance on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Char you killed it I love you so much! You looked so beautiful! So exciting watch you do what you love! So proud of you Char!” Too cute!

Along with supporting one another on social media, making dance TikToks together and being overrall cuties, Charli and Landon have also posted photos of the two hugging, holding hands and kissing! Aww! Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the times they were caught ~displaying their love~ in public or on social media.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.