Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker might just be the hottest new couple in young Hollywood, and we’re loving it. The two were first spotted leaving Landon’s concert in June 2022 and are “in the early stages of dating,” a source previously told J-14. “They are enjoying getting to know each other.”

Are Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Dating? The Couple Are in 'Early Stages' of Romance

Are Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Dating? The Couple Are in 'Early Stages' of Romance

After being photographed leaving Landon’s concert together, the rumors heated up after the two TikTok stars both shared Instagram stories of new tattoos they received from the same Los Angeles-based artist (@ar.bel) later that month.

The two were also reportedly spotted leaving a party together for Charli’s sister Dixie’s debut album, a letter to me, in Los Angeles the same week. Since then, they have been spotted multiple times walking hand in hand and at other public events.

This will be Charli’s first romance since she and TikToker Chase Hudson ended things earlier this year. Although it’s unclear when they actually broke up, the couple were originally linked together in December 2019, with their relationship seemingly ending in early 2022.

Chase reflected on his on-again, off-again relationship with Charli during the Netflix Hype House reality show.

“Having a public relationship is hard. My relationship with Charli was publicized everywhere,” he said during the show. “What really starts to take a toll on you is just the way that you’re judged. … It’s like hard to keep yourself together all the time when people have a thought or a tweet. It constantly stressed us out.”

Chase stirred up some drama shortly after news broke that his ex-girlfriend moved on, as Chase is close friends with Landon and his family. Charli’s newest beau is the son of Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, who recently married Kourtney Kardashian earlier this year. Chase even attended the couple’s wedding in Italy as a friend of the family!

“Damn, that’s crazy so … party at mine tn?” Chase captioned in an Instagram post a day after news dropped that she was dating Landon. Tea!

Scroll through our gallery to see Charli and Landon’s entire relationship timeline.