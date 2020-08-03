According to recent reports, Charli D’Amelio and her family are taking their security seriously. Yep, TMZ recently reported that the TikTok star has hired full-time police security to “surveil their property for the foreseeable future.”

According to the outlet, insiders said the 16-year-old was also the victim of “swatting” calls. For those who don’t know, “swatting” is when an incident or emergency is falsely reported, resulting in the police arriving on the scene to nothing.

As fans know, these reports came days after fellow TikTok star Lovely Peaches — whose real name is Brittany Johnson — allegedly sent Charli a series of threatening DMs on Instagram. According to a video posted by YouTube star Anna Oop, after all of her social media was taken down, Peaches made a new account and seemingly posted photos outside Charli’s house.

“We’re still at Charli’s,” one caption read, alongside an alleged photo of the influencer’s home.

Anna also alleged that fans who followed Peaches’ private Instagram account sent screenshots of her DMs to Charli, which she seemingly shared to her Instagram Stories. Some of them seemingly read, “Turn yourself in,” and, “We not playing.”

Previously, Peaches was banned from TikTok after she posted a since-removed video on July 2, that was recorded and reposted by fans, where she also threatened Charli. Followers were greeted with a message on her profile reading, “This account was banned due to multiple community guideline violations,” after claiming that she hired “the perfect 30-year-old man” to sexually assault Charli during a livestream. Peaches also asked viewers to leave the 16-year-old’s location in the comments of live video.

Charli has yet to publicly address the situation, but while talking to paparazzi in a video from July 5, her sister Dixie, spoke out about the situation.

“I don’t know if we’re allowed to talk about it too much. We’re just trying to figure it out and protect our family obviously,” she said, after confirming that, at the time, Peaches did not come to their house.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.