Charli D’Amelio is hitting the stage this fall. That’s right, the 20-year-old TikTok star will be making her Broadway debut for & Juliet, beginning on Oct. 29.

Who Is Charli D’Amelio Playing In ‘& Juliet’?

Charli is joining the cast of & Juliet in a dance-heavy role named Charmian, the producers announced on Monday, Sept. 30.

“I’m beyond excited to join the Broadway community—it’s a dream I’ve had since I was a little girl,” Charli wrote in a statement. “To be able to make my Broadway debut – especially in the cast of & Juliet, is truly a dream come true, and I can’t wait to share this experience with everyone.”

Prior to becoming one of the biggest TikTok creators with over 150 million followers, Charli spent over a decade as a competitive dancer. In 2022, she joined season 31 of Dancing with Stars alongside dance partner Mark Ballas, and the pair went on to win the famous Mirrorball Trophy.

During an interview with J-14 from September 2022, Charli revealed that DWTS “absolutely” reignited her passion for dance.

“I think I lost that for a while and I’m finally slowly getting it back, and it makes the things that keep me employed a whole lot more fun, you know?” Charli told J-14. “I’m actually having a lot of fun and it makes everything else in my life a lot more fun when I get to be happy and express myself through movement.”

When Does Charli D’Amelio Make Her Broadway Debut?

Charli makes her official Broadway debut on Oct. 29, as performances at the Sondheim Theatre begin for a limited three-month engagement, ending on Jan. 19, 2025.

What Is Charli D’Amelio’s ‘& Juliet’ About?

The show will be a musical spin on William Shakespeare‘s infamous play Romeo & Juliet, and imagines Juliet who gets another chance at life and love.

The upcoming musical was written by David West Read, and includes songs from the catalogue of songwriter and producer Max Martin. The five-time Grammy winner’s repertoire includes tracks such as Britney Spears‘ “Baby One More Time,” Kelly Clarkson‘s “Since U Been Gone,” Demi Lovato‘s “Confident” Ariana Grande’s “Problem” and Katy Perry‘s “Roar.”

