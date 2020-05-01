It’s official, Charli D’Amelio is saying goodbye to TikTok and hello to Hollywood! Back in March, it was announced that the influencer would star in the upcoming animated movie StarDog and TurboCat, and now, the trailer for the sure-to-be hilarious flick is finally here.

Fans of the newly 16-year-old can watch as she lends her voice to the character Tinker — a mouse who seems to help the two main animals, StarDog and TurboCat, on their adventure. The movie is set to hit DIRECTV Cinema starting May 21, 2020, and will premiere in theaters on June 19, 2020. According to the trailer’s description, the movie is all about the story of “A genius cat, Felix, and a loyal canine, Buddy, set out to find Buddy’s lost owner, they discover not only the power of friendship but their inner superpowers along the way.”

Along with Charli, the movie also stars Beauty & The Beast alum Luke Evans, Nick Frost, Gemma Arterton and Bill Nighy. With a cast like that, there’s no doubt that StarDog and TurboCat is going to be amazing.

As fans know, Charli isn’t the only TikTok star who will be kicking off their acting careers in 2020. In February 2020, it was announced that her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, would star in the upcoming Brat series Attaway General — set to hit YouTube in May — alongside fellow social media stars Gabby Morrison, Griffin Johnson, Diego Martir, Madi Monroe, Lauren Kettering and Eric Montanez.

Chase Hudson will also put his acting skills to the test with a role in Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger spinoff series called Danger Force. On March 9, 2020, the influencer posted a photo of himself on set an introduced his character, Creston, to fans.

Aside from their epic dance videos that almost always go viral, these TikTok stars seem to have some pretty major projects in the works. We can’t wait to see where else their careers take them!

