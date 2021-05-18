A family affair! Charli and Dixie D’Amelio stepped out at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on Monday, May 17, with their parents in tow.

The family of four, who are gearing up for the release of their Hulu reality series, posed together and separately on the red carpet. The TikTok-famous sisters goofed around and laughed while posing together. Their mom and dad — Heidi and Marc — on the other hand, looked sweet while cozying up for a series of snaps. As for their outfits, Charli stunned in a strapless sparkly minidress while her sister opted for a silver long sleeve dress, which was complete with a turtleneck. Their mom went for a black dress with sparkling accents and their dad looked dapper in a classic suit.

While taking the stage during the event, the D’Amelios gave fans a first look at their highly anticipated reality show, aptly titled The D’Amelio Show. “You might know me from TikTok,” Charli said during the sneak peek. The minute-long clip showed the Connecticut natives adjusting to life in the spotlight following their rise to fame on the TikTok app.

Rumors first started swirling that the family would be getting their own reality show in April 2020, and they’ve offered a ton of teasers since then. It was announced in December 2020 that Charli, Dixie, Marc and Heidi would be headed to Hulu.

“We are so excited to announce that we have an original series coming to Hulu in 2021,” the family said in a social media announcement video. “We can’t wait to share our lives with you all. And show you our day-to-day in LA. And we can’t wait for you all to get to know us better.”

Since then, both Charli and Dixie have shared what fans can expect to see once the show officially premieres. “It’s something that I never expected I would be doing,” Charli told Teen Vogue in February 2021. “I’m just excited to show people the whole family dynamic and what our lives are like when the cameras aren’t on.”

Dixie, for her part, told Vogue in January 2021 that she’s “super nervous” to film the series. “The only thing I’m nervous about is Charli and I’s relationship being shown because we have a really good relationship, but we do get in normal sister arguments,” she shared. “We’re just siblings and that’s how we act.”

Scroll through our gallery to see the D’Amelio family on the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet.

