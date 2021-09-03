Giving fans an inside look. Charli, Dixie, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio didn’t hold back in their Hulu series The D’Amelio Show.

All eight episodes debuted via the streaming service on Friday, September 3, and viewers were immediately introduced to all four members of TikTok’s first family, plus their four family dogs — Cali, Rebel, Belle and Cody — and the one pup (named Jim) that Dixie decided to foster amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The main goal of ours is to tell a true story of us,” Marc told viewers during one confessional. And that’s exactly what they did.

Throughout the eight episodes, fans of the TikTok stars are welcomed into the D’Amelio family as they hang out with their friends — Madi Monroe, Quen Blackwell and Avani Gregg — and get visits from family — Marc’s mom, Mama, and his sister, Aunt Mimi. While fans get to watch the fun interactions between Charli, Dixie and their parents, they’re also now privy to the not-so-great moments, too.

“The most important thing is: A. That we keep our family together, B. That everyone’s happy,” Marc said in a separate confessional. “Ultimately, both Charli and Dixie love what they’re doing, we just need to get better at handling rumors and gossip. The negative comments are, hopefully, just noise.”

While watching the show, viewers experience internet hate along with the girls as comments “pop up” on the screen throughout each episode. And yes, some positive messages are sprinkled among the negative.

What fans expected to be a “reality show” of sorts actually took a more of a serious turn to become a comment on mental health for those in the public eye. Charli told J-14 exclusively in June that “this isn’t a reality show where we’re going to be flipping tables,” and she was right.

“This is our lives that we’re documenting, and it’s not for drama,” the Connecticut native shared at the time. “If that’s what people are looking for, they can find another show because that’s not what we’re going to give them, because that’s not our real lives.”

Charli and Dixie’s real lives consist of breakdowns over the constant hate comments, struggling with anxiety, public relationships, loving their work and two supportive parents who are trying to help them through it all.

“I don’t consider myself famous,” Charli explained in her confessional. “I’m just a person that a lot of people follow for some reason.”

Scroll through our gallery for some of the biggest moments from The D’Amelio Show.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

