Brat girl summer is far from over! Charli XCX just teased a new music collab with Billie Eilish (possibly)— and we’re dying to know what Brat song the Grammy-winning celeb is about to Billie-fy. Keep reading for everything we know.

Are Charli XCX and Billie Eilish Collaborating?

OK, so far nothing has been officially announced yet — but Charli did reveal a photo that nearly broke the internet on Wednesday, July 31.

The Brat songstress posted a photo that resembles the cover of a new remix of Charli’s “Guess.” The image features two figures with their heads cropped out, one of which appears to be Charli, identifiable by a Brat-inspired “lower back tattoo.” There’s speculation about the identity of the other person in the photo — with many believing it to be Billie.

Fans believe the second person is Billie, given that their style closely matches hers. On top of that, the rings worn by the second person in the photo resembles the exact same ones Billie wore to her recent appearance on Chicken Shop Date, which one X user pointed out.

Additionally, the text on the right side of the image features underscores, and the total number of underscores—13—corresponds to the number of characters in “Billie Eilish” (including the space).

The original version of “Guess” was co-written with Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs, along with Harrison Patrick Smith (a.k.a. The Dare). The song appears on the deluxe edition of Charli’s 2024 album Brat, which is called Brat And It’s The Same But There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not.

What do you guys think — do you see a “Guess” remix featuring Billie in the foreseeable future?

What Is ‘Brat’?

Lime green is trending, thanks to Charli XCX’s new album, Brat. Since its June 7 release, the “brat” aesthetic — marked by its signature Arial font — has taken over, from slime green merch to Kamala Harris‘ 2024 presidential campaign.

The album, featuring themes of partying, Von Dutch, and womanhood, has sparked TikTok dances, memes, and fashion trends, leading fans to dub it “brat summer.”

Charli further explained the meaning of “brat” in a TikTok video from early July.

“You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like, parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat,” she said in the video.

