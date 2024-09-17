Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone have tied the knot!

The “Light Switch” singer revealed the news via Instagram on September 17, 2024.

“I love you Brooke…I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I’ll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next,” he wrote as the caption. “Brooke Ashley Sansone, And now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth Thank you for making me the happiest man alive It has always been you.”

Their wedding was held on September 7, at the Charlie’s family residence in Montecito, California, per Vogue Magazine.

The “Left and Right” singer announced he was engaged to Brooke in September 2023 via Instagram. “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes,” he wrote as the caption. “I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

The New Jersey native also posted multiple photos of the happy couple after the proposal took place, which also featured Brooke wearing a diamond ring on *that* finger!

Charlie first revealed details about Brooke during an episode of The Howard Stern Show that aired in October 2022.

“I’m with somebody now,” Charlie shared at the time, without disclosing Brooke’s name at the time. The interviewer went on to ask about the pair’s future. “Do you think this is it,” host Howard Stern inquired, which Charlie immediately answered with “yes.” Aw!

“[She’s] someone that I grew up with,” Charlie explained on how he knew her. “As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it’s really nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a really long time.”

He continued, “She’s always been very, very nice to me and I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well.”

Two months later, Charlie went Instagram official with his relationship, hard launching the pair on his birthday in December 2022.

“Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me.),” he wrote as the caption alongside photos of the couple getting cozy in a photo booth. The two went red carpet official in February 2023 at the Pre-Grammys Gala, and haven’t been afraid to show off their love on social media since then.

