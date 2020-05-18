TikTok star Chase Hudson has no time for haters. That’s right, the 18-year-old influencer recently clapped back at critics who made fun of him for wearing a crop top in a recent TikTok video.

Fans were quick to comment on the new video after Chase showed of his brand new merch collection — which included the crop top — and one reply read, “What’s up with all the guys wearing crop tops?”

According to a screenshot captured by the Instagram account TikTok Room, Chase wrote back and said, “I’m taking a stand against toxic masculinity. I want people to wear whatever tf it is they want to wear.”

The video and his comment quickly went viral, and since it was posted, the TikTok has received over 2.4 million likes on the social media site.

As fans know, this isn’t the only star who has been trying to put a stop to toxic masculinity lately. On April 12, Miley Cyrus posted a series of since-expired Instagram Stories posts and showed off her epic makeup skills to her 106 million followers. But get this, you guys — the songstress didn’t give herself a makeover. Instead, her boyfriend Cody Simpson got the royal treatment and, boy, did he look good!

After getting completely glammed up, Cody took to his own social media and posted a photo of his final makeup look — complete with red lipstick, eyeshadow and more. At first, the 23-year-old’s caption seemingly read, “Wash your hands and end toxic masculinity,” but the post has since been deleted. In her Instagram Stories posts, Miley called for the end to toxic masculinity by not only posting photos of her boyfriend wearing a full face of makeup, but other men too.

“End. Toxic. Masculinity,” she captioned one snap. Then added, “Wash your hands and end toxic masculinity. Periodt.”

