He’s not in the Outer Banks anymore! Chase Stokes took a trip to Italy for a very special Dolce and Gabbana fashion event, and Venice looks so good on the Netflix star.

Even when landing in Italy, the actor looked his best. The Outer Banks star’s off-the-plane look included lots of layers. Chase was photographed rolling his suitcase while wearing gray sweatpants paired with a graphic T-shirt, red flannel and denim jacket. He completed the look with a beanie, sunglasses and worn-in converse sneakers.

Days later, on Monday, August 30, the Florida native was pictured entering the Lido Excelsior Hotel following the Alta Sartoria event. Naturally, he arrived by boat via one of Venice’s famed canals and sported a jaw-dropping look. Chase sported a bedazzled maroon suit paired with matching shoes and a gold pin. He was all smiles while getting off the boat and posing for photos. In one shot, the star even held up two peace signs. He definitely left is John B-esque style back in America for this Italian adventure.

The August 2021 trip came days after the heartthrob announced to followers that he was taking a break from social media for the time being.

“Gonna do a little social media detox. Gotta take care of my brain. Mental health is a lifelong journey,” he shared via Instagram Stories. “It’s been a hell of a year. We are all very grateful to have taken our little show back into your heart and home. In the meantime, going to have my team oversee my page.”

But when it came to his trip with the fashion house, Chase made it clear that he planned on sharing some content with his fans.

“Hope you didn’t think I was going to go to Venice with @dolcegabbana and not get back on Instagram,” he wrote. Chase then proceeded to share tons of videos from the event, once of which included him watching a dancer hired to entertain at the party.

“Well, that was fun. Also, hello headache,” the Tell Me Your Secrets alum shared via Twitter on Tuesday, August 31. “Also got hit in the face by a piece of hail and my cheek is swollen so I’d say all and all a good evening.”

That same day, he teased another sure-to-be epic look on Instagram Stories. In the post, Chase took a snap of what appeared to be gold sparkly pants alongside a caption that read, “Anotha 1. Wonder if anybody can find pictures of his one.”

He’s definitely having the time of his life in Italy! Scroll through our gallery to see all the pics of Chase.

