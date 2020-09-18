Things are heating up between Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline! The Outer Banks stars shared a seriously steamy kiss during the music video for Kygo‘s new track, “Hot Stuff.”

A remix of the 1979 song by the legendary Donna Summer, “Hot Stuff” is the perfect tune to transition fans from the summer heat into the fall weather. Not to mention, seeing Chase and Madelyn’s relationship unfold onscreen didn’t hurt — but it made viewers hopeful for the upcoming second season of Netflix’s Outer Banks.

Opening the three-minute visual, Chase, 28, could be seen biking alongside the North Carolina coast while Madelyn, 22, waits for him to pick her up. While biking back into town, the pair sneaks into a bar before having a totally retro-themed evening — which included tons of dancing. At one point, the actress strips off her real-life boyfriend’s shirt and throws a printed button-down at him before unveiling her purple sequin top. After an adorable dance sequence, the two find themselves in the bar’s back room and the video ends with them engaging in a make-out session.

Chase first teased the Kygo music video in July during an interview with POPSUGAR.

“Maddie and I are doing a music video to one of [Kygo’s] new singles coming out later this year,” the actor said at the time. “So that will be … a little teaser for fans to stay excited for hopefully whenever season 2 comes around. We’ll have something to keep them entertained. It’s a really, really cool song. I’m super pumped to be a part of it.”

After months of speculation from Outer Banks viewers, Chase and Madelyn first confirmed their relationship on June 14 via Instagram by posting a photo of themselves enjoying a romantic dinner on the beach.

“Cat’s outta the bag,” Chase captioned the snap.

The pair has since shared their romantic relationship with fans by posting PDA-filled pics on social media. Chase has also opened up about quarantining with Madelyn during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was like an immediate test. It’s like, ‘Hey, you’re dating. Guess what? Figure it out. You’re stuck,'” the actor told Us Weekly in July. “We’ve got really great communication, and the cool part is we’ve started a friendship first, which is awesome to be friends before you dive into a relationship.”

