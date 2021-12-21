We love the coach! Cheaper by the Dozen premiered in 2003 and introduced fans to the wacky Baker family with 12 kids — which included two sets of twins.

The elder twins Jessica and Kim were fraternal and played by Liliana Mumy and Morgan York, respectively. The youngest kids in the entire family, Kyle and Nigel Baker, were identical twins and played by Shane and Brent Kinsman. All four actors reprised their roles for the sequel, which premiered in 2005. Nearly 15 years later, they reunited for a TikTok video shared in May 2020.

“Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together,” their costar Alyson Stoner captioned the video at the time. The clip featured the cast dressed up as their respective characters from the film to recreate their most iconic scenes.

While some of their Cheaper by the Dozen castmates went on to become huge stars, the twins have all taken a low-key approach to fame. Morgan, for one, nabbed a few more roles before deciding to step out of the spotlight completely.

“I started acting when I was 9, and from the beginning, my mom told me, ‘The second this becomes not fun or you want to stop, you can stop,'” she recalled in a TikTok video from May 2021. “I never expected it to be a lifetime thing. I even remember as a kid trying to imagine myself as an adult actor, and just not seeing it.”

Her last role was as Sarah in a few episodes of Hannah Montana. While she is no longer in touch with the former Disney Channel stars, Morgan does keep up with them on social media.

“I follow all of them, but I don’t think any of them follow me, which that’s fine. They are famous,” she shared in a separate TikTok. “They either don’t remember me or they have so many followers they don’t even know I’m one of them.”

But that being said, she assured fans in the video’s caption that all the Hannah Montana stars were “lovely people when I worked with them and I’m sure they still are.”

As for the rest of the twins, they’ve also grown up in and out of the public eye with various roles. Liliana has continued her career as a voice actor and plays the role of Leni Loud in The Loud House while Shane and Brent graduated from college.

