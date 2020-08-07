Anyone who has seen the hit Netflix show Cheer knows that Jerry Harris is a ball of positivity, no matter the circumstances. J-14 chatted with the cheerleading star and talked about how he has managed to stay positive during these tough times of isolation, and how Cheerios is helping him to continue to spread his positivity. The cereal brand is working hard to help end childhood hunger and believes that every child deserves a healthy breakfast to start the day. Make sure to watch the video above, and be sure to tune into his Mat Talks on his Instagram Stories starting August 11, and running through September 1.

