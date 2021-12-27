The Holiday Season is in full swing, and these celebrities has pretty festive Christmases! So many stars showed off their celebrations by the tree via social media over the weekend.

Miley Cyrus, for one, shared a family photo alongside mom Tish Cyrus, brothers Braison and Trace Cyrus, sisters Brandi and Noah Cyrus and two of her dogs. The family posed together in front of their Christmas tree.

“Christmas with the Cyrus family,” the Disney Channel alum captioned her snap.

This isn’t the only festivity Miley is taking part in this year. The former Hannah Montana star is teaming up with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson for her first-ever New Year’s Eve celebration: Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.

“One thing I think that gets focused on at New Year’s time is what’s to come, being optimistic, being hopeful, about all these things that haven’t happened yet that we have no proof are going to happen,” Miley said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month. “We kinda erase everything that did happen, and we forget to honor it and look backward too.”

The “Wrecking Ball” songstress went on to share her goals for the New Year’s Eve special.

“I wanted to do something that’s traditional, but I knew that we would do it in a way that is unique and unconventional, and we did that by starting with going to Miami,” she said, noting that there will be a ton of celebrity guests. Some of which have already been announced, like Billie Joe Armstrong, Anitta, Jack Harlow and 24kGoldn, among others.

TikTok’s favorite family, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio and Marc D’Amelio, also gave fans an inside look into their Christmas celebrations. They all wore matching pajamas and snapped some selfies on the couch while opening gifts.

“Very Merry from the D’Amelio Family to you,” Heidi captioned a collection of Instagram photos. Charli shared some of the same images to celebrate the holiday and wrapped up her “12 Days of Christmas” series on YouTube. Throughout the month of December, the internet personality teamed up with her friends for epic holiday-themed baking challenges.

Dixie also had a packed holiday season as she took the stage making her performance debut during the 2021 Jingle Ball tour. While singing in front of massive crowds, the Connecticut native was joined by Charli who danced along to the live performances.

“It was so nice to have her on stage,” Dixie told HollywoodLife earlier this month. “I needed it, I was freaking out.”

Scroll through our gallery to see how your favorite celebrities celebrated Christmas this year!

