As Cobra Kai continues to captivate audiences with its sixth and final season, talk of a potential spinoff series is gaining momentum.

Season 6, part 1 premiered on Netflix to eager fans on July 18, 2024, with part 2 scheduled for release on November 15, 2024, and the eagerly awaited part 3 expected sometime in 2025. With the end of the main series in sight, attention has turned to what might come next in the Karate Kid universe. Keep reading for everything we know about a Cobra Kai spinoff.

Will There Be a ‘Cobra Kai’ Spinoff?

As of now, Netflix has yet to reveal any confirmation regarding a spinoff to Cobra Kai, which is a spinoff within the Karate Kid universe.

However, the idea of a spinoff has been a frequent topic of discussion among the show’s cast and creators.

Sean Kanan, known for his role as Mike Barnes in 1989’s The Karate Kid Part III, has been particularly vocal about his enthusiasm for a spinoff project. Recently reprising his role in Cobra Kai season 6, Sean expressed his joy at reuniting with original Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and Billy Zabka during an interview with TMZ.

“I’m hearing a lot of talk about spinoffs from Cobra Kai so that could be kind of interesting,” he told the outlet in July 2024. “I think it’d be fantastic.”

What Have the ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Said of a Spinoff?

Not only are castmembers down for a spinoff, but so are the series’ showrunners, including Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald.

“There’s a lot that we’re thinking about,” Josh said of the possibility of a spinoff during a July 2024 interview with Collider. “There’s not a lot we can talk about yet, but I can say, you know us, we love this franchise. We never stop talking about this franchise. We talk about contemporary spinoffs, we talk about spinoffs that take place 80 or 90 years ago, and we continue to look to the future and the fandom and our partners at Sony and Netflix to help us determine when we can begin to talk about some of that stuff.”

The future looks promising for further adventures in the dojo!

