Tana Mongeau has sent the internet ablaze after she alleged that fellow internet star, Cody Ko, slept with her when she was 17 years old, and he was 25.

Keep reading for everything we know, Cody’s response and more.

Inside Tana Mongeau’s Claims Against Cody Ko

The allegations initially surfaced in June 2024, after a live episode taping of “Cancelled,” the podcast that Tana co-hosts with Brooke Schofield. After being asked by an audience member which of her previous sexual partners had the “smallest dick,” Tana replied, “Oh my god, no one look at me. Cody Ko… I can say that, I was literally 17.”

In a subsequent episode of the podcast, Tan revisited the topic, acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations.

“I hooked up with Cody Ko when I was 17 and he was 25. Yeah, it happened. At 25 now… I would never do anything like that so I’m like, ‘What the f–k was wrong with you?’ But I don’t associate it or hold it with trauma,” Tana said during the episode. “I understand where now as a grown adult that you can say: ‘You were taken advantage of.'”

During the episode, Tana also claimed that YouTuber Gabbie Hanna had informed Cody about her age before the purported incident.

“There was a situation with Gabbie Hanna at a Playlist Live event where she pulled him aside and told him, like, ‘Yo, she’s 17.’ And then we still went and hooked up,” she alleged.

Gabbie previously shared a story that Tana also referenced during her podcast, where the YouTuber told Cody not to sleep with the then 17-year-old.

“One time, I told a guy—I saw him making out with a girl at a party who was underage, and I pulled him aside and I was like, ‘Hey, man, you probably don’t know. I know she, like, looks a little older. She’s underage. Watch it,'” Gabbie said in a previous podcast episode. “And he f–ked her that night!”

Following the podcast episode, she appeared on Trisha Paytas‘ podcast, “Just Trish” to address the internet’s mixed reactions to her claims.

“The thing that was actually really heartbreaking to me and kind of crazy to me is, after it started going viral, seeing so many people not believing me and being like, ‘It’s Tana, so who cares?’,” she told Trisha.

Has Cody Ko Responded Yet?

The YouTube star has yet to respond to Tana’s allegations, however, his followers have been demanding a statement, with many calling for answers on his Instagram posts.

Cody’s reps did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.