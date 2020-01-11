Miley Cyrus

Cody and Miley were first spotted kissing on October 3, 2019. An eyewitness told Us Weekly that they saw the former Hannah Montana star and the Australian pop star having an intimate lunch date at Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles — and they couldn’t keep their hands (or their lips!) off each other.

“They walked in holding hands and looked around a bit, but then started to get pretty comfortable and were not shy about showing their affection toward each other at all,” the onlooker told the outlet. “They were both standing at first, flirting and kissing. Then they came and sat down. Miley got up and sat on Cody’s lap and started making out with him. His name was called at the counter, and he grabbed his smoothie bowl, and they left together holding hands.”

After that, Miley took to Twitter to address the new relationship.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it through from the beginning. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it — because they’ve watched me grow up. But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet,” she wrote. “Can’t I just have a kiss and açaí bowl? I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill.’ This ‘dating’ thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an ‘adult’/grown a– woman experiencing this. I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20s — with the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my a– off with not much R&R. And meeting/trusting people in my position is really [tough].”

“Please don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always make fun of myself and the public’s perception of me,” she added. “Get used to me dating — this is where I am at.”

Since then, the two stars have been practically inseparable. They’re constantly photographed packing on the PDA, sharing the cutest pictures together and gushing over each other in interviews, and fans are living for it.