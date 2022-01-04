Telling her story. Cody Simpson‘s younger sister, Alli Simpson, wrote a heartfelt message to fans via Instagram on Monday, January 3, explaining that she broke her neck in an accident that took place on New Year’s Eve. The 23-year-old singer noted that she’s “lucky to be alive.”

“Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye. … for me, 2022 is not off to a great start. A broken neck (plus a positive covid test),” Alli wrote, alongside photos of herself in the hospital wearing a neck brace. “Long story short — I dove into a shallow pool head first & hit my head on the bottom … on New Year’s Eve I got X-rays/CT Scans & an MRI to find I have 2 severe fractures in my neck (C6 & T1). I was sent straight to hospital in an ambulance to be assessed by a neurosurgeon⁣.”

After going to the hospital, Alli went on to say that “no immediate surgery was required” but she will be in a neck brace for four months to heal.

“I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal chord,” the Australia native wrote. “The way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy & healthy life. … As you can imagine, I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since.”

The actress went on to thank her family and friends for their ongoing support.

“Happy New Year everyone — sending love & light,” Alli concluded her post. “Hoping the start to your year has been a whole lot better than mine!! Stay safe this year fam & DON’T DIVE INTO ANYTHING WHEN YOU DON’T KNOW IT’S DEPTH!!!”

Following her message, Alli’s famous friends took to the comments section and wished her well.

“Oh, my God Alli!!!!! Madison Pettis, for one, commented. “Sending you lots of healing energy & love. So glad you’re OK.”

Natasha Bure — the daughter of Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure — added, “Praying for a speedy and painless recovery. Sending you endless love!!!”

Alli and Cody’s mom, Angie Simpson, also shared her daughter’s social media post via Instagram Stories and wrote, “My real life angel.”

The I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! alum also directed her Instagram followers to the post via Stories with a caption that read, “Life update in caption. Read with love x.”

