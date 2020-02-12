This Riverdale star is lacing up his dancing shoes and warming up his singing voice! Yep, that’s right, Cole Sprouse is about to star in a brand new movie musical and fans are shook. On Tuesday, February 11, it was announced that the 27-year-old would join Shazam! star Zachary Levi in Lionsgate’s upcoming comedy Undercover.

According to Deadline, the movie is about “Jack (played by Zachary), a down-on-his-luck rocker-turned-father, who, to make ends meet, secretly joins a group of young musicians in a wedding cover band led by misfit Ben (played by Cole). Things start looking up for this ragtag band, but when Jack’s secret gets revealed, he rediscovers what’s truly important in life while teaching Ben to find his own voice as a musical tale.”

After the announcement went live, Cole took to his Instagram and shared the exciting news with his 30.6 million followers.

“Very excited to announce a project that I’m attached to start filming this April. One bonus being I get to work alongside big sexy frontman [Zachary Levi] i in a variety of catsuits and stunt harnesses,” he wrote.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Cole has sung for a role. In season three of Riverdale, the actor had a duet with Lili Reinhart during the series’ musical episode. The onscreen couple belted out the heartfelt song “Seventeen” from Heathers: The Musical.

Aside from Cole, Lionsgate’s President of Motion Picture Production Erin Westerman also shared his excitement about the project in a statement.

“Zachary and Cole are perfect for this film and their addition to our cast pumps the volume way up!” he gushed.

This isn’t the only exciting project that the former Disney Channel star has on the horizon. In January 2020, it was announced that Cole would produce and star in a new eight-part thriller podcast called Borrasca, which is set to premiere in April 2020.

