Get ready! Some of the biggest musicians of all time are kicking off world tours in 2023, from Taylor Swift to Beyoncé! Everyone get their wallets out because it’s time to buy tickets to all of them! Keep reading to uncover all of the artists going on tour in 2023.

In November 2022, Taylor announced that she would be kicking off the Eras Tour scheduled to hit U.S. stadiums beginning in March 2023 until August. The tour marks the songstress’ first tour in three years since her 2018 Reputation Tour.

Following the news, fans ran to get tickets during the pre-sale on November 17 — and it did not go over “All Too Well.” Many Swifties were left furious to discover that they had been locked out of the general sale for the “Anti-Hero” singer’s highly anticipated tour.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” Ticketmaster tweeted following the pre-sale.

Taylor took to her Instagram Story on November 18, addressing the ticket fiasco. “Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do,” the “Maroon” singer wrote. “It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”

The “Blank Space” singer added that she’s “trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward.”

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone, because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could,” she continued, seemingly addressing Ticketmaster’s lack of preparedness. “It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Taylor went on to thank her fans and concluded by addressing fans who were unable to purchase tickets, saying, “All I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us all to get together and sing these songs.”

Along with Taylor, Harry Styles, Beyonce and Lizzo are also set to tour next year — and that’s not all! Scroll through our gallery to see the musical artists who are touring in 2023.

