Now she’s a somebody! In the early 2000s, Lindsay Lohan took over the film industry with her epic teen movies, and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen is no exception.

Premiering in 2004, the musical flick starred Lindsay as Lola Steppe alongside Alison Pill (Ella Gerard), Eli Marienthal (Sam), Megan Fox (Carla Santini), Adam Garcia (Stu Wolfe) and Carol Kane (Miss Baggoli). In the movie, Lindsay’s character Lola, who has big dreams to become a Broadway star, moves to New Jersey after a glamorous upbringing in New York City. At her new school, Lola decides to audition for the musical, Eliza Rocks, much to the dismay of mean girl Carla. After getting the lead role, Lola recruits her new friend Ella to help her steal a red dress from the musical department so she can wear it to the concert of their favorite band, Sidarthur.

During their trip into NYC to see Sidarthur, the girls come up with a plan to sneak into the concert. After their plan fails, they come across lead singer Stu’s afterparty where Lola ends up leaving her favorite necklace. In the end, the singer returns the jewelry and Lola slays the stage at her school’s musical.

Not only does this movie stand the test of time, but it’s responsible for some major teen movie musical moments — “Drama Queen (That Girl)” is a classic tune. Megan’s character, Carla, also offered some pretty memorable lines, including: “I’d love to stay and chat, but I don’t want to stay and chat.” There’s also an epic Dance Dance Revolution moment, which is truly unforgettable.

When Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen premiered, Lindsay was at a transitional moment of her career.

“I want to stay with my audience. And once I go do an older film, I can’t really go backwards,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2004 of starring in movies set in high school. “It’s not like I can do a romantic comedy and have young kids see it. The only thing that young kids can relate to is school stuff. I’m looking for a film that’s a lot edgier, but I want to find something that’s right.”

Of course, fans know that she’s since gone on to appear in more mature roles as her career continued. Megan also followed in her former costars footsteps and became a huge name after nabbing a role in the Transformers franchise.

