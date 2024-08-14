Big news for fans of millennial queer culture: YouTuber Connor Franta and pop prince Troye Sivan have seemingly confirmed what many have suspected for years — those rumors about their past relationship are indeed true! Keep reading for everything we know.

After a decade of whispers and fan theories, it turns out that the “Tronner” romance might have been a reality. The revelation came during Connor’s appearance on an August 2024 episode of the “Obsessed” podcast with host Brooke Averick, where he was discussing the rise of pop star Chappell Roan.

The longtime YouTube star, 31, took a trip down memory lane, recounting how he discovered Chappell’s music back in 2014.

“I found it on YouTube with my boyfriend at the time. We found the song, it had like no plays, but her voice was unbelievable, so we started tweeting about it, like: ‘This girl is incredible,'” Connor shared. He continued, “We were like: she’s the next Adele.”

The plot thickens when we look at Troye, who was also rumored to be romantically linked with Connor at the time.

In November 2014, Troye tweeted about Chappell’s music, saying, “I’ve had a 16-year-old girl on repeat for two months,” linking to Chappell’s unreleased track “Die Young.” This tweet adds a delightful layer of connection between Troye and Chappell’s early music discovery.

Fans and shippers of the duo have been buzzing with excitement, interpreting this as a confirmation of the Tronner relationship.

The ultimate shout-out came from viral TikTok star Orla, who captured the collective thrill with her post: “Does anyone have a time machine? I have to go back in time and tell teenage me that Connor just called Troye his ‘boyfriend at the time,’ so that she knows she’s watching all those Tronner edits for a reason.”

So there it is: the once-rumored Tronner romance is now officially a part of pop culture history. For fans who have long believed in this coupling, it’s a thrilling moment of validation. Keep reading to see some of the best fan reactions to the news below:

if you told 13 year old me that connor franta would call troye sivan his ex boyfriend on a podcast id lose it https://t.co/eG9REyFvqM — actually jean moreau 🩸 (@phantominyards) August 12, 2024

the lore about connor and troye in 2014 was so deep nobody understood it the way youtuber girlies did https://t.co/TpNZzK1znu — meowz 😼 (@dangssinyaongz) August 13, 2024

CONNOR FRANTA CONFIRMING HIM AND TROYE SIVAN WERE IN A RELATIONSHIP BACK IN THE DAY WAS NOT ON MY 2024 BINGO LIST IM SVREAMING https://t.co/HOkB5JszKG — abbie 🧡 (@abbieisarose) August 12, 2024

