Star of Netflix‘s latest original series Locke & Key, Connor Jessup, celebrated Valentine’s Day this year by seemingly becoming Instagram official with 13 Reasons Why actor Miles Heizer. The 25-year-old recently shocked his 144 thousand followers when he posted a selfie with Miles along with a romantic caption to celebrate the holiday.

“I’m late but I love you, you’re good, you make me better, happy v+1 day,” Connor captioned the sweet snap.

Although he didn’t share a picture on his own Instagram page, Miles commented on Connor’s post with a series of emojis.

Fans first speculated that the two were together after they posted a few other photos other on social media. In March 2019, the actors bundled up for the cold together and in December 2019 they joined each other at a holiday party where Connor went dressed up as a Christmas tree.

As fans know, the apparent couple’s Valentine’s Day post came a few months after Connor opened up about his “ongoing” self-acceptance journey and came out as gay in a heartfelt Instagram post in June 2019.

“I’ve been out for years in my private life, but never quite publicly,” he captioned a photo of himself. “I knew I was gay when I was thirteen, but I hid it for years. I folded it and slipped it under the rest of my emotional clutter. Not worth the hassle. No one will care anyway. If I can just keep making it smaller, smaller, smaller…My shame took the form of a shrug, but it was shame.”

He continued, “I’m a white, cis man from an upper-middle class liberal family. Acceptance was never a question. But still, suspended in all this privilege, I balked. It took me years.”

For those who don’t know, aside from Connor’s starring role in Locke & Key, he has also made appearances in the television shows Falling Skies and American Crime.

